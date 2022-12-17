Watch: Siraj gives a mouthful to Najmul Shanto for 2 overs, Bangladesh opener's reaction is priceless

After the incident with Bangladesh captain Litton Das during the first innings of the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a mouthful to Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto, shortly after his valiant half-century score that took the hosts past the 100-run mark without a loss of wicket in their mammoth chase of 513. But unlike Litton, the Bangladesh opener reacted in a different way and it was absolutely priceless. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 4)

Litton had given it back to Siraj leading to a heated exchange of words in the first innings. Siraj eventually had the last laugh with the bowler joining Virat Kohli in mocking the Bangladesh captain after his dismissal.

On Saturday, shortly after Shanto notched up his fifty, Siraj looked to unsettle the batter as he gave him in a glare in the 34th over. Unlike Litton, Shanto preferred to look away and rather smiled. In the very next ball, Siraj again walked up to Shanto and this time there were some words spoken. The Bangladesh opener exchanged eye contact.

An over later, Siraj continued with his duel with Shanto, aiming to annoy the batter, but he once again just smiled back at the India pacer. And then in the third ball of the over, he pulled the shorter delivery from Siraj for a cracking four that brought up the 100-run partnership for the Bangladesh opening pair.

India, on Friday, had set Bangladesh a 513-run target after centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, while the tourists also had three 50-run stands. India eventually declared their innings at 258 for two.

Bangladesh openers had reduced the target to 471 at the close of day 3.

