Watch: Mohammed Siraj’s priceless response to Kartik's 'Miyan kya bowling karte hain' remark after IND’s 2-1 win over SA

Strengthening his selection case for the T20 World Cup, pacer Mohammed Siraj put up a show with the new ball in the series decider between Team India and South Africa on Tuesday. Siraj, who earlier replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the T20I series against South Africa, has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take up the senior pacer’s role in India's squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Pacer Siraj dished out a match-winning performance in the second One Day International (ODI) against South Africa to help India level the series 1-1 at Ranchi. Continuing his impressive run with the new ball in the series decider on Tuesday, Siraj kept things airtight for the formidable batting unit of the Proteas at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Siraj bagged a brace of wickets in the 3rd ODI as Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India thrashed South Africa by 7 wickets at Delhi. Showering praise on Siraj after the match, former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik interacted with the in-form bowler in Hyderabadi.

"Miyan, kya bowling karte hain aap! Sahi bola mein Hyderabadi mein? (Some bowling you've been doing lately! Did I say it right in Hyderabadi?)," Kartik asked Siraj. “Bilkul Sir, (Absolutely Sir),” Siraj responded before the star pacer reflected on his performance in the ODI series. Pacer Siraj was named the Player of the Series for his bowling heroics against the Proteas.

“Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award,” Siraj concluded.

The Indian pacer picked up 5 wickets for Dhawan & Co. in the three-match series against South Africa. Siraj's bowling exploits have given Team India a good selection headache ahead of the T20 World Cup. Siraj and Mohammed Shami are the two frontrunners to replace injured pacer Bumrah in India's World Cup squad.

