Home / Cricket / Watch: MS Dhoni buys new SUV, takes two Indian cricketers for a ride

Watch: MS Dhoni buys new SUV, takes two Indian cricketers for a ride

cricket
Published on Nov 18, 2022 07:41 PM IST

MS Dhoni bought a new SUV Kia EV6, and was spotted taking Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad for a drive.

MS Dhoni with his new KIA EV6.(Twitter)
MS Dhoni with his new KIA EV6.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain MS Dhoni lived up to his love for vehicles, buying a Kia EV6, which now adds to his posh collection of cars and motorcycles. Kia EV6 is a five-seater fully electric SUV, available at a range of INR 59.95-64.95 Lakhs. In a video posted on Twitter, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain can be seen with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav, and he takes them for a drive in his new car.

Kia recently announced that it has sold over 200 EV6s in India, which makes it a moneymaker. It is a two-wheel drive setup with a front-mounted single motor that produces a maximum 299 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. It is powered by a pair of electric motors. They are mounted at each axle, with a total output of 325 horsepower and 605 Newton-meters of torque.

Also Read | Jadeja's jibe at Rohit Sharma, says, 'not just players, even captain...' takes frequent breaks from international tours

Here is a video of Dhoni and his new Kia EV6:

The SUV also has a 77.4 kWh battery pack and it can be charged from up to 350 kW DC fast chargers. It is also Kia's first-all electric car and also uses Hundair Kia e-GMP platform.

Aiming to win IPL 2023 with CSK, Dhoni will be hoping for his franchise to make the right buys in the upcoming auction. CSK are expected to keep an eye on lucrative options like Kane Williamson and Mayan Agarwal as former IPL skippers are heading to the mini-auction as free agents. CSK have INR 20.45 crore remaining in their purse and are expected to fill the two overseas slots. The side has already released the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan. CSK has retained Indian stars Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary and Subhranshu Senapati.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl ruturaj gaikwad kedar jadhav india cricket team kia motors + 5 more
ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl ruturaj gaikwad kedar jadhav india cricket team kia motors + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out