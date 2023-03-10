Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: MS Dhoni knocks cover off the ball with merciless display of power hitting in CSK's training session for IPL 2023

Watch: MS Dhoni knocks cover off the ball with merciless display of power hitting in CSK's training session for IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Mar 10, 2023 11:03 AM IST

The CSK star showcased his power-hitting abilities during a training session ahead of IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni hits sixes in practice session(Twitter/chennaisuperkings)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Chennai Super Kings players assembled in their home city last week to begin preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The new season begins March 31, with the Super Kings meeting defending champions Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK had contrasting fortunes to Titans in the previous edition; they finished ninth in the table with only four wins to their name in 14 matches, and will be aiming for a strong comeback in 2023.

Ahead of their opening match in the last season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had handed the captaincy of the franchise to Ravindra Jadeja; in hindsight, it was a decision that hurt the CSK as the all-rounder gave the reigns of the side back to Dhoni mid-way through the season after a series of losses. Dhoni is now set to lead the side again, and is part of the training camp in Chennai as the players break sweat for the 2023 edition.

Also read: Watch: Kohli hilariously points at Bharat; Rohit, Khawaja give epic reaction after wicketkeeper's throw hits AUS opener

On Thursday, the official Twitter account of CSK shared a short video of MS Dhoni batting during a practice session. The 41-year-old star could be seen hitting big sixes to pacers as well as a spinner; all of Dhoni's three sixes in the video were near the long-off area and on one occasion, straight over the bowler's head.

Watch:

In the auction for the 2023 season last year, Chennai Super Kings bolstered their squad with the signature of Ben Stokes, whom they bought for INR 16.25 crore. Ajinkya Rahane and Kyle Jamieson were also among the players bought by the Super Kings in the auction.

In the last season, Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 matches, remaining unbeaten in 6. He scored at a strike rate of 123.40, smashing a half-century in the side's opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ms dhoni chennai super kings ipl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP