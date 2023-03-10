Watch: MS Dhoni knocks cover off the ball with merciless display of power hitting in CSK's training session for IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings players assembled in their home city last week to begin preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The new season begins March 31, with the Super Kings meeting defending champions Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK had contrasting fortunes to Titans in the previous edition; they finished ninth in the table with only four wins to their name in 14 matches, and will be aiming for a strong comeback in 2023.

Ahead of their opening match in the last season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had handed the captaincy of the franchise to Ravindra Jadeja; in hindsight, it was a decision that hurt the CSK as the all-rounder gave the reigns of the side back to Dhoni mid-way through the season after a series of losses. Dhoni is now set to lead the side again, and is part of the training camp in Chennai as the players break sweat for the 2023 edition.

On Thursday, the official Twitter account of CSK shared a short video of MS Dhoni batting during a practice session. The 41-year-old star could be seen hitting big sixes to pacers as well as a spinner; all of Dhoni's three sixes in the video were near the long-off area and on one occasion, straight over the bowler's head.

Watch:

In the auction for the 2023 season last year, Chennai Super Kings bolstered their squad with the signature of Ben Stokes, whom they bought for INR 16.25 crore. Ajinkya Rahane and Kyle Jamieson were also among the players bought by the Super Kings in the auction.

In the last season, Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 matches, remaining unbeaten in 6. He scored at a strike rate of 123.40, smashing a half-century in the side's opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

