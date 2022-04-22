Watch: MS Dhoni plots Kieron Pollard's dismissal with incredible field placement; commentator, fans left in awe

The Thursday night clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni roll back the years with the bat. He remained unbeaten on 28 off merely 13 deliveries, including an incredible show of power-hitting in the final over of the 156-run chase as he slammed 16 runs off the last four deliveries of the run-chase to take CSK to their second victory of the season. However, it wasn't just his batting prowess that steered the Super Kings to win over Mumbai Indians. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

During MI's batting innings, Dhoni showed why his is considered one of the greatest minds in world cricket. During the 17th over of the game, the former Chennai Super Kings captain plotted the dismissal of MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who had been looking dangerous at the crease. The West Indian player was batting at 14 off 8 deliveries with a six and a four, and looked set for yet another dominant knock against the CSK when Dhoni set him up with a peculiar fielding placement.

As Pollard came to strike in the 17th over, Dhoni brought a straight long-on fielder in Shivam Dube. The Indian all-rounder stood almost in line with the stumps near the boundary line, as Maheesh Theekshana bowled to Pollard.

The Sri Lankan spinner, then, bowled a length delivery and Pollard went for a massive hit straight over the bowler's head. However, Pollard failed to clear the boundary as he was caught by Dube.

Interestingly, Dhoni's move was also reminiscent of the IPL final in 2010, when he had put a mid-off in place despite a long-off fielder already standing for the West Indian. The field placement reaped the reward for CSK as Pollard handed a catch to Hayden at mid-off, as the side struck the crucial wicket of the Windies all-rounder on 27 and eventually won the final.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Chennai Super Kings went up to four points in the 2022 edition but remain at 9th place in the points table. MI, meanwhile, are yet to open their accoutn in the season.