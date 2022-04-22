IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: Dhoni's heroics steer CSK win over MI; Bravo among top-5 wicket-takers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years to produce a scintillating finish for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as he steered the side to a memorable three-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022 on Thursday. The former CSK captain slammed 6, 4, 2, 4 off the final four balls of Jaydev Unadkat's final over of the run-chase to take the defending champions to their second win of the season. While this was CSK's second win of the season, the misery continues for MI as they are yet to open their account in the tournament. Their winless run of seven games this season is the worst-ever by an IPL franchise. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Here's how the points table looks like after MI vs CSK match...

With their second win of the season, the Super Kings are now up to four points this season but remain at 9th place this season, as they face an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, reel at the bottom of the table with no wins in seven matches. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, remain at the top of the table with 10 points in six matches.

IPL Points table.(HT)

Orange Cap

Orange Cap list.(HT)

Jos Buttler remains strong at the top of the individual run-scoring list in IPL 2022 with 375 runs. Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube may not have made a significant contribution with the bat as he scored 13 off 14 deliveries, but it helped him climb to fourth spot in the Orange Cap list. While LSG captain KL Rahul is second in the table, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is third in the list.

Purple Cap

Purple Cap list.(HT)

Dwayne Bravo, who took the two important wickets of Hrithik Shokeen and Daniel Sams, is now third in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2022. While Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal remains top with 17 wickets, Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is second.