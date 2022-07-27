Watch: Dhoni's epic reaction to Pant's 'Bhaiya ko thodi der rakho' request during Instagram Live with Rohit, Suryakumar

The Indian team will be playing their final ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies on Wednesday. Having already claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with victories in back-to-back thrillers in Port of Spain, India, led by Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of their regular stars, now aim for a whitewash before heading to the five-match T20I series. But ahead of the final tie, members of the Indian team - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav - conducted a fun Instagram Live session for fans where the young wicketkeeper-batter surprisingly added former India skipper MS Dhoni and the latter's reaction was epic.

Towards the end of their session on Instagram, Pant was looking for names to add to the Live chat as fans poured in with their request. But Pant took everyone by surprise as he added Dhoni to the Live chat.

ALSO READ: '7 ghante kiske paas he agar saare teen ghante me kaam chalta he?': Jadeja's blunt reaction on future of ODI cricket

The request was accepted soon by the camera was turned towards Dhoni's wife Sakshi who replied saying, “Hi, we are all hiding from the cameras.” Sakshi then turned the camera to Dhoni and Pant said, “Hello, kya hal he?” before he requested her saying, “Bhaiya ko thodi der Live me rakho. (Please keep him on live for some time)”

Dhoni waved his hands to say hello to Rohit and Surya as well before he turned off the camera and went offline soon after Pant's statement.

Rohit and Pant were part of the ODI series and were part of the seven white-ball regulars who were rested from the contest. The two arrived only yesterday along with Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin to join the Indian side in their preparation for the T20I series which begins from Friday onwards at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Suryakumar, who is part of the ODI series, will join Rohit and Pant along with most of the members of the ODI squad.

