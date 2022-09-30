Watch: MS Dhoni spotted enjoying golf with legendary Kapil Dev; video of World Cup-winning India captains goes viral

An absolute crowd puller and a fan-favourite, former India captain MS Dhoni may have ended his illustrious international career, but his charisma still prevails. Dhoni, who is synonymous with astute on-field tactics and calm demeanour, was spotted playing golf at the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 event in Gurugram. A widely-circulated clip of Dhoni shows him striking the ball, albeit with different equipment altogether. He has been snapped playing the sport on many occasions since his retirement from the highest level.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He quit as all-format India captain in 2017 but has remained Chennai Super Kings' mainstay and game-changer as a leader. He returned as captain of the franchise after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the leadership role. Talking about Dev, he famously became the first Indian captain to lift the World Cup back in 1983 at Lord's, where beat two-time winners West Indies by 43 runs to lift the coveted trophy. He ended his career in 1994 with almost 700 international wickets and more than 9000 runs to his name.

Here's the video:

Dhoni is also the only captain in the history of the sport to have won three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013). It was under the leadership of Dhoni that India reached first spot in both Test and ODI formats of the sport. His captaincy spell began in 2007 with the T20 World Cup in South Africa, where a young Indian side claimed the title in South Africa. Dhoni went on to become of the best captains in the sport.

Dhoni recently talked about how he managed to stay composed without getting much frustrated and angry in tense situations on the field. In a recent interview with Livfast, he said – "Honestly, when we are on the field, we do not want to make any mistakes whether it's misfielding, dropped catches or any other mistake.

"I always try to get into their shoes to figure out why a player dropped a catch or why some player misfielded. Getting angry does not help matters. There are already 40,000 people watching from the stands and crores of people watching the match (on TV, streaming platforms). I had to see what the reason was (for fielding lapses)," he added.

"If a player is 100 per cent attentive on the ground and he misses a catch despite that, I don't have a problem. Of course, I also want to see how many catches he took during practice before that.. If he had a problem somewhere whether he is making efforts to get better or not. I used to focus on all these aspects instead of just focusing on that a catch was dropped. Maybe we lost a game because of that but the effort was always to try to step into their shoes," explained the 41-year old.

