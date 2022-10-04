Watch: Mukesh Kumar's epic ‘Binod’ meme celebration with Rest of India players in team bus after IND-SA ODIs selection

Mukesh Kumar was extremely elated after getting to know about his Team India call-up for the upcoming South Africa series. The Bengal pacer was on his way back to the team hotel in Saurashtra with his Rest of India teammates, when he got to know of his selection and was also added to the national team's WhatsApp group. Such was the enormity of the news that his teammates made sure to let him know about it, with a hilarious celebration.

In a video posted on Twitter, SRH star Sarfaraz Khan can be heard using the viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' meme dialogue to Mukesh's selection, while the rest of the players screamed, "Hip, hip, hurray!"

Here is the video:

Celebration of Rest of India members for selecting Mukesh Kumar in the Indian ODI team. pic.twitter.com/jzedbYyMRV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2022

Mukesh has made a name for himself in red-ball cricket, registering 113 wickets in 31 first-class games. Meanwhile, he has bagged 17 dismissals in 18 List A cricket games, at an economy rate of 5.25. Also in the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, he took a five-wicket haul. He was also in top form during the Irani Cup and took a four-wicket haul against Saurashtra.

Mukesh's selection has also been lauded by veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who wrote on Twitter, "So happy to see Rajat patidar there , so deserves this selection Well done to Mukesh Kumar too Now Sarfaraz Khan and Indrajith baba into the test scheme of things . Can't ignore such brilliant performers and performances.Theyve just been phenomenal TALENT APLENTY".

The first ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled for Thursday and will be held at Lucknow, followed by the second ODI in Ranchi, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the final ODI will be held in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

India's ODI squad vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

