Watch: Murali Vijay's ugly encounter with fans chanting 'DK, DK'; India star gets into fight during TNPL 2022

A video has been doing rounds on the internet where veteran India opener Murali Vijay is getting into an ugly altercation with the crowd before being separated by the security personnel. Vijay, who has represented India in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is, made a return to competitive cricket through the just-concluded edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Also Read | 'Insaan ke bacche ban jaaye toh behetar hai': Afridi's hard-hitting remark on national TV over Pakistan selection debate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all happened during a game between Ruby Tricky Warriors and Madhurai Panther when the fans started chanting “DK, DK" to mock Vijay, who was stationed near the boundary fence. The discarded India batter, in response, asked the crowd to calm down with folded hands, to which the clamour got even louder.

In another viral video, Vijay can be seen crossing the advertising banners and getting involved in an altercation with fans. Had the security not intervened, things could have gotten worse at the stadium. A spectator was also spotted running towards Vijay, but the security personnel quickly dispersed the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay's last game for India was in 2018 when he played the second Test against Australia in Perth. His last appearance for Chennai Super Kings was in the 2020 edition, and he subsequently didn't feature in the TNPL or the local TNCA league.

"I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break," he had said ahead of his return to the TNPL. "I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I'm enjoying my cricket now and I'm feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL," ESPNcricinfo quoted Vijay as saying.

Vijay last played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019. Talking about his break, he said that he needed to take a break for personal reasons and now he wants to enjoy the game he plays.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It was difficult for me personally because I wanted to play but I had injuries and my personal life was going at a fast pace. I wanted to slow it down and see where I was standing as an individual. I wanted to reflect on myself and that's why I felt that [a] break was required and needed for me at that particular time. TNCA has understood that and they've given me this beautiful platform to come back and play the game," he said.

Vijay said that he doesn't have any personal goals at present and his main focus is to enjoy his return to the sport. Apart from the Chennai outfit, he has also played for Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The two-year break was to reflect on the exact point you are saying [India comeback]. At the end of the day, you have to be realistic with your targets. I pretty much don't have any aim at the moment. I just want to play cricket and enjoy this phase of my life at this point and see where it takes me, with the help of TNCA," added Vijay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON