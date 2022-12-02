Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Naseem Shah's roaring revenge after Ben Stokes slams him for first-ball six on Day 2 of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

Watch: Naseem Shah's roaring revenge after Ben Stokes slams him for first-ball six on Day 2 of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

cricket
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:04 PM IST

The first of the second day's play was, however, as much about Ben Stokes's audacity as Naseem Shah's presence of mind. After being shell-shocked straight over the back of his head in the first ball, the talented Pakistan right-arm pacer came back strongly to dismiss the England captain in the same over.

Naseem Shah bowling to Ben Stokes in Pakistan vs England 1st Test
ByHT Sports Desk

England carried their brutal assault on Pakistan with captain Ben Stokes charging down the track to hit pacer Naseem Shah for a six off the first ball of Day 2 of the first Test in Rawalpindi. If there ever was an advert for new-age England's style of approaching Test cricket and that was it. Yes, they were 506/4 in only 75.1 overs, and yes it was one of the flattest pitches ever possible but it was the first ball of the day for heaven's sake. Most batters don't do that even in T20 cricket but then again, we are talking about England, a side which scores 504 in 75 overs, becoming the first team to breach the 500-run barrier on Day 1 of a Test match.

The first of the second day's play was, however, as much about Ben Stokes's audacity as Naseem Shah's presence of mind. After being shell-shocked straight over the back of his head in the first ball, the talented Pakistan right-arm pacer came back strongly to dismiss the England captain in the same over.

Stokes had taken a single off the next ball after hitting the six but got the strike back from Harry Brook a ball later. Naseem Shah knew that Stokes would come again. He took the colour of the ball and the white clothes out of his mind and approached it like a T20. He had very little choice to be honest as the batter he was bowling to, was already in T20 mode.

Stokes backed away and tried to make room but Naseem didn't give him any pace. His well-disguised slower ball foxed the left-hander and rattled his stumps. Stokes walked back for 41 off 18 balls even as Naseem Shah roared. Amid all the batting carnage, this was a moment of brilliance from Pakistan's Naseem Shah.

Watch Video: Naseem Shah cleans up Ben Stokes after being hit for a first-ball six

The youngster would then go on to take two more wickets of debutant Liam Livingstone and the rampaging Harry Brook for 153. England, however, raced away past 600 in no time, scoring nearly 7 runs an over in an unimaginable way of Test-match batting. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were the other centurions in the England innings apart from Brook.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
naseem shah ben stokes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP