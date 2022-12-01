Home / Cricket / England break Australia's 112-year-old world record by smashing mammoth 506/4 on Day 1 against Pakistan in 1st Test

England break Australia's 112-year-old world record by smashing mammoth 506/4 on Day 1 against Pakistan in 1st Test

cricket
Published on Dec 01, 2022 05:28 PM IST

England posted a new world record as they smashed a mammoth 506/4 on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

England's Harry Brook, left, is congratulated by teammate Ben Stokes after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)(AP)
England's Harry Brook, left, is congratulated by teammate Ben Stokes after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

England surpassed Australia to script an incredible world record during the first Test of the series against Pakistan on Thursday, when they put up 506/4 at the end of the first day of the game. England went past Australia's previous-highest total of 494/6, which they registered against South Africa in 1910. The achievement remains further more impressive for England, however, as the day's play was ended due to bad light with 15 overs remaining.

Harry Brook was unbeaten on 101 off 81 deliveries, while captain Ben Stokes was batting on 34 off 15 balls when stumps were called on Day 1 in Rawalpindi.

England went past Australia's 494-run mark in the the 75th over of the innings, that – as it happened – also turned out to be the final over of the day. Ben Stokes smashed a six against Mohammad Ali to take England to a new world record on the third delivery of the over; on the very next ball, he hit a four to take the score past 500.

Here's the list of highest scores in Test history on Day 1:

  • England - 506/4 against Pakistan, 2022
  • Australia - 494/6 against South Africa, 1910
  • Australia - 482/5 against South Africa, 2012
  • England - 475/2 against Australia, 1934
  • England - 471/8 against India, 1936

Earlier, Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat in Rawalpindi and England went off to a flier, with the opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett forging a 233-run partnership for the first wicket. While Crawley smashed 122 off 111 deliveries, Duckett scored 107 in 110 balls. The explosive approach from England continued even after their dismissals, however, as wicketkeeper Ollie Pope also raked up a century (108 off 104 balls).

While Joe Root was dismissed on 23, Harry Brook took charge as he remained unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls, reaching his century in the penultimate over of the match.

The surface at Rawalpindi, however, came under immense scanner again; earlier this year, the pitch had been given a demerit point after a Test between Pakistan and Australia had ended in a stale draw. On Thursday, the pitch hardly provided assistance to bowlers as England exploited the batting-friendly conditions to optimum effect at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pakistan cricket team england cricket team
pakistan cricket team england cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out