Watch: Nathan Lyon predicts Alex Hales' dismissal right before wicket-taking delivery; commentator's reaction is gold

cricket
Published on Oct 14, 2022 03:13 PM IST

Australia's spin great Nathan Lyon predicted Alex Hales' dismissal right before the wicket-taking delivery in the 3rd T20I between England and Australia.

Nathan Lyon; Alex Hales(File/Twitter)
Nathan Lyon; Alex Hales(File/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

England star Alex Hales made a brilliant return to England colours last month. The opener starred in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan, and continued on his impressive outing in the Australia T20Is. In the 1st T20I of the series, Hales smashed a brilliant 84 off just 51 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and three sixes en route to his knock. In the final T20I, however, Hales was dismissed early in the innings as Josh Hazlewood found a thick outside edge off the batter, resulting in a simple catch at slip.

Interestingly, Nathan Lyon, who was the commentator during the dismissal, had seemingly predicted the dismissal right before Hazlewood took the wicket.

“The ball is moving a little it. If he moves the ball a little away, maybe he can get an outside edge,” Lyon said. Right on cue, Hazlewood does exactly that, as he induces the edge off Hales.

Watch:

Earlier, England registered an impressive 2-0 unassailable lead over world champions Australia in the T20I series, and are playing in the final T20I at the series in Canberra. The side had defeated Australia by 8 runs in the first match, and registered another win with the same margin to clinch the three-match series.

This is England's second series victory in the build-up to the T20 World Cup since the past month, after the side had clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory over Pakistan.

Both, England and Australia are drawn in the same group in the T20 World Cup, and will renew their rivalry at the World Cup on October 28. The marquee tournament begins on October 16 with eight teams including Sri Lanka and West Indies competing for a place in the tournament proper, that starts October 22.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

australia cricket team england cricket team
australia cricket team england cricket team

Friday, October 14, 2022
