Watch: Kane Williamson offers apology to Jos Buttler after claiming catch of star batter in ENG vs NZ match at T20 WC

Published on Nov 01, 2022 06:32 PM IST

Kane Williamson made a gutsy attempt to dismiss Jos Buttler but the ball spilled from his hands and hit the ground before he clutched it on to his chest.

Kane Williamson attempting a brilliant catch in the T20 World Cup match against England.(twitter/@DaebakankitaF)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

In the match between New Zealand and England at T20 World Cup 2022, Kane Williamson seemed to have taken a sensational catch of England captain Jos Buttler, diving forward in the 6th over of England's innings. Buttler almost walked off the pitch, thinking that the catch was legitimate. However, the third umpire later ruled out the dismissal with TV replays showing that the ball had touched the ground while Williamson attempted to catch it.

A video of the missed catch went viral on social media. You can watch it here how Williamson made a gutsy attempt but the ball spilled from his hands and hit the ground before he clutched it on to his chest. The dropped catch cost New Zealand heavily as England captain Buttler hit 73 runs off just 47 balls to help his team post a target of 180 runs for the Kiwis to chase.

Together with fellow opener Alex Hales, Buttler built a partnership of 81 runs. Hales got out after scoring a well made half century for his team. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson was the most successful bowler as he picked two wickets.

There was plenty at stake for both teams. England's loss here would have send them packing from the tournament. England's win over New Zealand has taken them closer to the semi-final spot. England will have to beat Sri Lanka in their last match of the Super 12 stage. With a superior net run rate(NRR) than Australia, the former champions can cruise into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup while England were the champions in the 2010 edition of the marquee tournament.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

