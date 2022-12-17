Watch: Pakistan legend Saqlain Mustaq leaves Babar Azam stunned with magical delivery before Karachi Test vs England

Pakistan are all set for the third and final Test match of the series against England. After losses in Rawalpindi and Multan, which led to Pakistan conceding the series, the hosts now aim for a consolation win in Karachi in the third Test. Ahead of the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has blown hot and cold in the two Tests so far, took to the nets in Karachi where he was stunned by legendary spinner and incumbent head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

It happened on the day before the Karachi Test when Babar was at the nets to give final touch to his preparation for the Karachi Test, under the watchful eyes of Saqlain. There were bowlers and throwdown specialists present to help Babar prepare, when suddenly, Saqlain decided to roll his arms. He angled the delivery towards the off stump line as Babar looked to play a reverse lap shot, but the delivery turned in, went underneath the swinging bat and rattled against the stumps. Babar was left stunned, as he stared back at Saqlain before resuming practice again.

Talking about the Karachi Test, Babar won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan made four changes for the final match - Left-arm orthodox spinner Nauman Ali replaced Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood replaced Imam-ul-Haq, 21 year-old Mohammad Wasim Jr has been handed his debut cap as he replaced Mohammad Ali and Azhar Ali keeps his spot while leggie Zahid Mahmood sits out.

"We will try to get a score and put pressure on them," said Babae after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, England had named their XI on Friday itself with Ben Foakes make a return and Rehan Ahmed making his debut.

