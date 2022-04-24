Home / Cricket / WATCH: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali shatters middle-stump into two pieces with a searing yorker
cricket

WATCH: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali shatters middle-stump into two pieces with a searing yorker

Hasan Ali left Gloucestershire batter James Bracey clueless with a searing yorker, which shattered the stump into two pieces.
Hasan Ali poses for a photo with the broken stump.&nbsp;(Twitter/lancscricket)
Hasan Ali poses for a photo with the broken stump. (Twitter/lancscricket)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 09:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Carrying forward his sensational form, Hasan Ali produced a solid show in the English County Divison One match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire. The Pakistan speedster picked six wickets in the first innings, helping his team bundle Gloucestershire for 252. In response, Lancashire piled a gigantic 556/7 before declaring their innings and took a healthy 304-run lead.

However, what came next by the Pakistan pacer in the second innings was absolute carnage. Ali went to leave Gloucestershire batter James Bracey clueless with a searing yorker, which shattered the middle-stump into two pieces.

The incident took place in the 25th over of the Gloucestershire second innings, videos of which was shared by Lancashire on social media. 

Ali has so far picked two wickets in the second innings as Gloucestershire are on the verge of losing the contest. The team is batting on 228/8 and are trailing by 76 runs. 

In the previous contest against Kent, Ali had picked five wickets and helped his side Lancashire win the contest by 10 wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hasan ali
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out