WATCH: Rajasthan Royals' Obed McCoy enacts Allu Arjun's Pushpa move after picking his maiden IPL wicket in KKR match

Odeby McCoy has entrusted with the toughest responsibility on Monday night at the Brabourne Stadium. The Windies bowler, who was playing his first game since October 2021 and was making his IPL debut, had already been smashed for 38 runs in three overs without a wicket. Yet, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson gave him the responsibility to with Kolkata Knight Riders requiring just 11 more to win and a hard-swinging Umesh Yadav and Sheldon Jackson at the crease. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

After two runs off the first ball, Jackson clumsily pulled the slower leg-side delivery to find the hands of the fielder at short fine leg. It was a heart-breaker for KKR and moment of delight for both Rajasthan and Obed. And the Windies pacer celebrated his maiden IPL wicket in style by enacting Allu Arjun's Pushpa move.

KKR had their hopes pinned on Umesh after Jackson's dismissal and Varun Chakravarthy returned the strike to him, who had already scored 21 off 8. But McCoy finished it off in style with a length delivery. Umesh looked to slog it over, but failed to connect as the ball rattled against middle and leg.

Rajasthan won by seven runs and moved to the second spot in the points table.

“I am feeling good, this is my first game since last year, I had come under pressure, feeling good, it was just about getting over the nerves and going hard. I normally back my skills, but I haven't played a lot of cricket, so I backed my skills and went about trying to execute the plans, as in a normal scenario. I knew the batter would be looking for power, so I wanted to slow it down and wanted them to target the longer part of the ground. He (Shimron Hetmyer) was just telling me to bowl the way I normally bowl and give my best. in KKR match,” McCoy said after the match.