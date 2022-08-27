Watch: Rashid Khan pulls off outrageous 'snake shot' in nets ahead of Asia Cup 2022 opener against Sri Lanka

With his rapid googlies and leg-breaks that touch the 100 kph mark, Rashid Khan is a great exponent of the art of spin bowling. But he has been working on his batting in the past couple of years, which made waves in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) edition as well. His unorthodox hits that sailed over the rope with minimal effort were termed as 'snake' shots by the Afghanistan cricketer. The wily leg-spinner's latest video is a testament to his shot-making ability. Watch: Rohit Sharma's never before seen reaction to Pakistan fan's 'rona aa raha hai' remark and hug request

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 opener against Sri Lanka, Rashid on Saturday shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen hitting his trademark 'snake' shot in the nets. Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka on August 27 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. "Game day all set and ready to go," he wrote along with emojis of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka flags.

Rashid, who has got 112 wickets in 66 T20 internationals, comes in as a complete package with his wicket-taking ability and lower-order batting. He will be leading the spin attack alongside Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan, under the leadership of the seasoned Mohmmad Nabi, will be looking to beat the higher-ranked teams in the Asia Cup T20s. Rashid is expected be their trump card. The 23-year-old has plied his trade in global T20 leagues including the IPL, where he represented champions Gujarat Titans in the most recent edition.

"I call it the snake Shot. When a snake bites someone it springs back. When the ball is too full, I can't finish the shot completely. My body position doesn't allow me to finish the shot. If I try to do that, I can't generate the power. So I have worked on it a lot and strengthened my wrists for it," Rashid had told Titans captain Hardik Pandya.

Rashid recently also highlighted Virat Kohli's preparations during the IPL, saying the former India skipper was practising for about two and half hours even after the rest of the players had completed their entire training session. He also backed the star batter to rediscover his lost mojo.

"During the IPL, we had a match the next day against RCB. In the nets, I was just counting the time Virat was out there. To be honest, he batted for two and half hours. Main aisa hairan hua (I was so shocked). Our nets were finished and still, he was there batting. The next day he scored around 70 against us. His mindset is very positive," Rashid told sports presenter Sawera Pasha.

"When he bats, he plays such wonderful shots that to me, he doesn't appear to be out-of-form at all). The expectations are much more. People want him to score a hundred every second game. If you look at his Test match innings, he has got through the tough time, batted well, then somehow he has gotten out for 50 or 60 or 70.

"If there was any other normal batter then everyone would have said that he is in form but with Virat the expectations are such that they only want centuries," Rashid said.

