Watch: Jadeja collides with Smith while running back to crease, hilariously turns it into a hug in priceless moment

Team India endured a poor start with the bat in the second Test of the series against Australia, as the side lost its first four wickets within 53 runs. India, resuming their innings on 21/0, lost KL Rahul early in the first session as the batter's struggles continued in the longest format of the game. Australia's spinner Nathan Lyon trapped Rahul in front of stumps on 17, before captain Rohit Sharma also followed his fellow opener; he departed on 32.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cheteshwar Pujara, who played in his 100th Test, endured a disappointing outing as he was dismissed before opening his account; the right-handed batter lasted merely seven deliveries before Lyon trapped him leg-before as well. After Shreyas Iyer departed on four, Ravindra Jadeja joined Virat Kohli as the two stitched an important stand for the side.

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara joins Allan Border, Alastair Cook, Dilip Vengsarkar in unwanted list after 7-ball duck in 100th Test

Even as both, Jadeja and Kohli had a task on their hands to bail India out of a troubled situation, the former had a light-hearted moment with Steve Smith during the second session of the day. In the last ball of the 40th over of the innings, Jadeja smashed a drive towards cover and charged for a run. However, Kohli denied him a single and the left-handed batter, who had already cover significant length on the pitch made a quick turn in an attempt to return to crease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, even as Jadeja reached the crease safely, he accidentally clashed with Steve Smith, who had positioned himself to receive the ball in case wicketkeeper Alex Carey missed it. In a light-hearted moment, even as the two bumped into each other, they turned it into a hug and further shook hands before parting ways.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 263 with Usman Khawaja top-scoring (81), while Peter Handscomb also playing an important knock of 72*. For India, Mohammed Shami picked four wickets while both, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON