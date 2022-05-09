Watch: RCB coach Sanjay Bangar wins hearts with great gesture towards dejected Virat Kohli after his third golden duck

The concerns surrounding the form of former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli continued on Sunday after he registered his third golden duck in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli looked visibly frustrated in the dressing room after the dismissal, before team batting coach Sanjay Bangar was seen consoling him, a gesture that won many hearts. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

It was in the very first ball of the match after RCB captain Faf du Plessis had opted to bat first. Kohli flicked the delivery from J Sucith straight towards Kane Williamson at short mid-wicket as the RCB batter suffered his second golden duck dismissal against SRH. Earlier last month, it was Marco Jansen who had inflicted the same. Overall, it was his third this season and sixth in his IPL career.

ALSO READ: 'I don't see much wrong with Virat's batting; should keep playing': Ex-India captain shares piece of advice for Kohli

It was a long walk back to the pavilion for Kohli whose miserable run in IPL 2022 continued and each time the camera panned towards the dressing room during the match, he wore the same expression. But was soon seen being consoled and hugged by Bangar, who has long been associated with Kohli.

Kohli has so far endured one of his worst IPL season having amassed only 216 runs in 12 games at 19.6 and at a strike rate of 111.3 with just one half-century score.

Despite the setback RCB faced with Kohli's early dismissal, the team ended up with 192 for three with du Plessis smashing 73 off 50, Rajat Patidar scoring a 38-ball 48, Maxwell hitting 33 off 24 and Dinesh Karthik firing an eight-ball 30.

In response, RCB folded SRH for just 125, hence avenging their defeat last month with a 67-run win at the Wankhede Stadium to strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

