Watch: 'Retired baitha hu, support staff me kaam aaunga' - Raina left in splits with ex-India star's request to Nehra

Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:19 PM IST

The former India star's hilarious request to Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra left everyone in splits, and the ex-India bowler came up with an epic reply.

Ashish Nehra(YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Gujarat Titans were fairly active in the IPL Auction conducted in Kochi on Friday, with the side adding seven new players to its roster for the 2023 edition. While Kane Williamson was, perhaps, the biggest name acquired by the Titans, the franchise's most expensive buy at the auction was Shivam Mavi, as it procured the speedster's services for INR 6 crore.

The Titans, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, had a perfect start as the franchise clinched the title in its maiden season. The other players signed by Titans barring Williamson and Mavi were Mohit Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Joshua Little (INR 4.4 crore), Urvil Patel (INR 20 lakh), KS Bharat (INR 1.2 crore), and Odean Smith ( 50 lakh).

During the auction, Ashish Nehra, the head coach of the Gujarat Titans, chatted with former India stars Rudra Pratap Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa for a segment for Jio Cinema, where he spoke in detail about the franchise's strategy. Mid-way through the conversation, however, RP Singh – who had shared the dressing room with Nehra during their playing days for India – came up with a rather hilarious request for the Titans head coach.

“You are given preference to the Uttar Pradesh fast bowlers. Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami… ek main yahan baitha hu, retired hu, support staff me kaam aa sakta hu. (I'm right here, I'm retired and can help you as a support staff!) You can consider me as well, I'm from UP!,” RP Singh told Nehra.

The request from RP left all three – Nehra, Uthappa, and Raina – in splits, and the Titans head coach later remarked, “You can be of use to any franchise, not just Titans!”

Watch:

For Mavi, their most expensive buy in the 2023 IPL Auction, Titans entered midway through the bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders and eventually succeeded in his signature.

