'Nikki P, can I have my money back!': Chris Gayle pulls a cheeky joke on Nicholas Pooran after big money at IPL auction

The IPL mini-auction for the upcoming season saw all-rounders dominate the proceedings. Sam Curran was purchased by Punjab Kings for a record-breaking price of ₹18.5 crore, while Cameron Green and Ben Stokes too went for big money. Green was roped in by Mumbai Indians for ₹17.5 crore, while Chennai Super Kings spent ₹16.25 crore to acquire Stokes.

However, one name, who also had an equally great day was Nicholas Pooran. Despite having a quiet outing at the World T20 in Australia earlier this year, Pooran's services were secured by Lucknow Super Giants for a whooping amount of ₹16 crore.

Pooran, who had a base price of ₹2 crore, got Lucknow and Delhi Capitals into an intense bidding war.

Chris Gayle, Pooran's former teammate, had a funny take on the wicketkeeper's rich outing at the auction. "Nikki P, the money that I lend you, can I get it back please," joked Gayle while speaking on Jio Cinema, the official broadcaster of the auction.

As the panelists, which included AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Scott Styris, carried the discussion further, Gayle continued to throw funny punches one after the other. Reacting to the all-rounders, who bagged heavy money, Gayle said "these three are private jet category players.”

Pooran played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous edition but was released by the franchise following his dismal show in IPL 2022. Pooran also couldn't do much in the T20 World Cup as West Indies crashed out from the opening round under his captaincy. The two-time World Champions endured heavy defeats against Ireland and Scotland.

However, Pooran has shown signs of returning back to form as he accumulated a staggering 345 runs from 10 matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022, where he also finished as the leading run-scorer. He scored at an astonishing strike-rate of 234.

