Watch: Rinku Singh clobbers three consecutive sixes in Super Over to win match in IPL-like fashion

Rinku Singh once again showcased his finishing skills and this time it was at the UP T20 League, for Meerut Mavericks. Facing Kashi Rudras, Meerut needed 17 runs in the Super Over and Rinku was at the striker's end against left-arm spinner Shiva Singh. In the first delivery, he didn't get any run, but then followed it up with three consecutive sixes to win the match. Rinku Singh showcased his finishing skills.

The India international clobbered the second delivery over long-off for a six, followed by another at deep mid-wicket. Then, he smacked another six over long-off to seal the game for his side. Earlier, both teams were tied in the 20 overs period, scoring 181 runs each. Rinku failed to impress during that, registering only 15 off 22 balls. But his team sent him in the Super Over, and he repaid that trust with a brilliant knock.

Here is the video of his Super Over blitz:

Reacting to Rinku's knock, fans hailed the batter on Twitter. One fan wrote, "unbelievable hitting."

Meanwhile, another added, "The first ball was a good ball that's an incredible shot to do it again tells you that this guy has super abilities and nerves. A consummate killer."

"There are players like these still rohit , selectors , bcci wait for K L as if he is only player in India," another fan said.

The knock was also reminiscent of his five back-to-back sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, where he destroyed Yash Dayal in the final over. KKR needed 29 runs at the start of the over, and he hit successive sixes in the last five balls. That knock sent him to stardom. During IPL 2023, he registered 474 runs in 14 matches, with an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53. Also, he registered a high-score of 67. He showcased his brilliance in run chases, bagging 305 runs at an average of 152.50 and a strike rate of 174.28 in those scenarios.

Rinku made his India debut in the T20I format recently and will also feature in the upcoming Asian Games. He made his T20I debut against Ireland on August 18 2023 and he was key in the second T20I, where he registered 38 runs.

