Watch: Rohit Sharma bursts into laughter in incredible reaction after sarcastic 'concern' remark on Suryakumar's form

Team India faced a 49-run loss in the third and final T20I of the series against South Africa on Tuesday, ending the series with a 2-1 victory. India's bowling concerns returned to haunt the side as it conceded 227/3 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl in Indore; in return, India were bowled out on 178 in 18.3 overs. Star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were rested from the game and in their absence, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer failed to step up at opener's and no.3 spot respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in incredible form over the past few weeks, had a rare off outing as he was dismissed on 8 off 6 deliveries. In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma spoke in detail about India's performances in both T20I series (Australia and South Africa), insisting that the teams posed significant challenges to the host.

Rohit also talked about India's concerns, and then hilariously mentioned Suryakumar's form as one of them.

“Speaking about the concerns, Surya's form is a bit of a concern (starts laughing).” Presenter Murali Kartik also joined in with a laugh, saying “I thought it would be the least of your concerns!”

Rohit, then, turned serious as he addressed India's death bowling woes. "No, honestly speaking, we have to look at our bowling, what more options could we find in the powerplay, in the middle-overs, and in the death as well," Rohit said.

“The last two series were very challenging. We were playing against the top-2 sides. We had to come against tough challenges. We will go back and see what better can we do. It is going to be challenging, but we need to find answer to those. I would still say, we are working towards that. Guys need clarity on what we want to achieve, and it is my job to convey that. It's a work in progress, and we want to continue to keep doing that,” Rohit added.

