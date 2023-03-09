Watch: Rohit Sharma introduces PM Modi to India cricketers, Virat Kohli meet-up draws huge reaction from crowd

The vibes on the first morning of the fourth India vs Australia Test match in Ahmedabad were different. They were anything like cricketers from both sides had experienced. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese were in attendance to celebrate the relationship between the countries that has been built largely on the back of cricketing ties. What that meant was a never-before-seen amalgamation of cricket, politics, diplomacy and grand celebrations. The giant posters of PM Modi and his Australian counterpart complimented the colossal stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium. The huge crowd that gathered way before the scheduled start of play were there as much to cheer for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Steve Smith, and Nathan Lyon as to catch a glimpse of the Prime Ministers.

And the leaders did not disappoint. Before the toss, Rohit Sharma received his cap from India's PM Narendra Modi while Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith got his cap from his PM Anthony Albanese. BCCI president Roger Binny felicitated the Australian PM while the secretary Jay Shah felicitated PM Modi. Modi and Albanese also did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in what appeared to be the best-looking surface of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that has been dominated by spinners. Australia remained unchanged, while Mohammed Shami replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Indian XI.

Before play began, India captain Rohit Sharma introduced his players to PM Modi. The Prime Minister shook hands with all the Indian cricketers one by one. The large crowd reserved the biggest cheer when Rohit introduced Virat Kohli and the PM shook hands with the former India captain.

At the same time, Steve Smith was introducing his players to Australia's PM Albanese.

The Prime Ministers then joined the players for the national anthem of India and Australia.

India are currently leading the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards.

"One of the things that binds both countries is cricket and it will be great to see the leaders of India and Australia on day one of the matches in Ahmedabad," Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell said.

On Wednesday, Albanese participated in Holi celebrations along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.

"Honoured to celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad, India. Holi's message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil is an enduring reminder for all of us", tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese with colourful pictures of Holi celebrations with flowers and colours.

The Australian Prime Minister on the same day visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Australian PM on his visit to the Ashram. During the visit, Albanese took a complete tour of the Ashram.

The Australian PM, upon his arrival in India, tweeted: "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON