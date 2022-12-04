Watch: Rohit Sharma not impressed as India openers made to wait by Bangladesh in 1st ODI. Here's why

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were reunited as the visitors were put to bat first by Bangladesh in the first ODI. However, it was a while before Rohit could face the first ball of India's first tour of Bangladesh in seven years with the hosts taking their time in setting their field. Dhawan could be seen having a word with the umpire before Mustafizur Rahman started his run up for the opening ball of the match.

As it turns out, the players seem to have walked out ahead of schedule - about five minutes before it to be precise. They ended whiling the time away on the field before the umpire called for play to begin. As the players waited for the clock to strike 12PM local time, Rohit and Dhawan engaged in chat as the cameras panned towards the crowd and even captured an aerial view of Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. However as the wait continued, it kind of got to Rohit, who had a rather deserted look on his face. Finally, play commenced and the tour kicked off with Mustafizur Rahman opening the bowling for the Bangladesh.

Interestingly, Rohit was also the first out during the unveiling of the trophy with the two captains on the eve of the match. In a video of the unveiling, Rohit could be seen waiting for his opposite number Liton Das before the pair posed for photos with the trophy.

The Indian opening stand didn't last too long. Dhawan fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the sixth over, having scored just seven runs off 17 balls. India, in fact, had a bit of a horror start to the innings with Rohit and Virat Kohli falling to Shakib Al Hasan in the 11th over. While Rohit was clean bowled failing to read a straighter one, stand-in captain Litton took a stunning one-handed diving catch at extra cover to dismiss Kohli, who was stunned seeing the reaction time of the Bangladesh skipper.

The first ODI of the three-match series is being played in Mirpur. The series is a part of Team India's preparation for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in 2023 which will be hosted by India. All the senior players who have returned to the team are expected to play in the first ODI. Youngsters Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Sen have also been included in the squad.

Kuldeep has been included in the playing XI, thus making his international debut. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said shortly after the toss that wicetkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been released from the squad after 'consultation with the BCCI medical team'.

"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought. Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI," the BCCI statement read.

