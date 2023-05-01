Watch: Rohit Sharma produces another gem on the mic with '35th-36th' birthday counter, leaves commentator flummoxed

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians bounced back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing a target of 213 runs, MI reached 214/4 in 19.3 overs, courtesy of some solid batting from Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David and Cameron Green. Suryakumar registered a half-century during the chase, slamming 55 runs in 29 balls, whereas the big-hitting David smacked an unbeaten 45 runs off 14 balls. Green too clattered 44 off 26 deliveries and their combined effort helped MI chase down a record total at the Wankhede. Rohit Sharma jokes with a commentator.

Initially, RR posted 212/7 in 20 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal hammering a century. The RR opener smoked 124 runs in 62 balls although his heroics went in vain. Arshad Khan, who replaced Arjun Tendulkar, was in good bowling form for MI and took three wickets, Piyush Chawla affected two dismissals.

It was the perfect birthday gift for MI captain Rohit Sharma, who, known for his witty and spontaneous replies, produced another gem during the post-match press conference. Renowned commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle was welcomed Rohit with a 36th birthday wish, but the MI captain's epic response left the best in the business stumped

Harsha: Everything happened today. 150th game as captain, 190th for MI, 36th birthday, and like it happened last year.

Rohit: 35th, not 36

Harsha: Oh, they gave you one more. Good correction

Rohit: No, no, it's 36th (bursts into laughter)

Watch the epic interaction below:

On a personal note, Rohit will be aiming to find some form as he could only register three off five balls against RR. After the win, MI are currently seventh in the IPL standings with eight points in eight matches, packed with four wins and four defeats. From here on, every game becomes crucial and Rohit will be aiming to build on this momentum against their next match - against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Rohit also commented on the comparisons between David and ex-star all-rounder Kieron Pollard. He said: "Big shoes to fill, Polly for so many years won us so many championships. But Tim has so much ability and power. In the back end, having that power keeps the bowler thinking."

On Jaiswal's ton, Rohit added, "I watched him last year, this year he has taken his game to a new level. I asked him where all that power is coming from, he says he is spending time at the gym, he's timing them really well. Good for him, good for Indian cricket and good for RR as well."

