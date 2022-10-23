Watch: Rohit Sharma's spine-chilling reaction during India's national anthem against Pakistan sets T20 World Cup alight

The stage is set as India take on Pakistan in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. As both the teams walked out for the national anthem, the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground erupted in loud roar, thus setting a perfect atmosphere for the much-anticipated clash. (Follow: India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2022)

Moments after, it was Rohit Sharma who lit up the internet with his priceless reaction as the Indian national anthem was being played ahead of the contest.

Rohit, who is leading India for the first time in the World Cup, started the anthem with a smile but towards the end he almost broke down and looked up in the sky.

The reaction by the Indian captain painted a perfect picture of the emotions running through his mind and it took no time to viral on the internet.

Here is the video:

That last reaction of Rohit Sharma after the national anthem have my heart.😍😍 — Aru★ (@Aru_Ro45) October 23, 2022

Earlier Rohit won the toss and opted to field, a decision, which looks going into India's favour as Pakistan lost Babar Azam on a golden duck in the second over.

Soon after that Arshdeep Singh went to scalp his second wicket as he packed Mohammad Rizwan on 4(12).

“Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners,” the Indian captain said during the toss.

