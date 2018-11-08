Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee & Jonty Rhodes try to guess names of Indian sweets

In a video posted by Tendulkar on Twitter, the trio can be seen tasting Indian sweets while keeping their eyes closed and also trying to guess the name of the sweet.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2018 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar,Diwali,Twitter
Screengrab of a video posted by Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter of him trying to guess namesof Indian sweets along with Jonty Rhodes and Brett Lee.(Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was known for giving it back to his adversaries on a cricket field. Now that he has retired, he can be seen sharing a laugh with many of his older cricketing rivals from time to time. This Diwali, the ‘Master Blaster’ decided to share “few laughs and some mithai” with two of his great rivals, Australian Brett Lee and South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes.

In a video posted by Tendulkar on Twitter, the trio can be seen tasting Indian sweets while keeping their eyes closed and also trying to guess the name of the sweet. The video was posted with the message,”Diwali is all about happiness and having sweets. @brettlee_58, @jontyrhodes8 and I enjoyed a few laughs and some mithai too. Have a safe Diwali filled with laughter, everyone. #HappyDiwali”

Tendulkar and Lee faced each other on several occasions and their face-offs left cricket fans asking for more. While Jonty Rhodes too had severable memorable performances against India.

His gravity defying catch to send Tendulkar back during an ODI in the 1990s is still fresh in the memory of Indian cricket fans.

The Indian batting great recently launched his academy, Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 17:21 IST

tags

more from cricket