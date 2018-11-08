Watch: Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee & Jonty Rhodes try to guess names of Indian sweets

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was known for giving it back to his adversaries on a cricket field. Now that he has retired, he can be seen sharing a laugh with many of his older cricketing rivals from time to time. This Diwali, the ‘Master Blaster’ decided to share “few laughs and some mithai” with two of his great rivals, Australian Brett Lee and South African fielding great Jonty Rhodes.

In a video posted by Tendulkar on Twitter, the trio can be seen tasting Indian sweets while keeping their eyes closed and also trying to guess the name of the sweet. The video was posted with the message,”Diwali is all about happiness and having sweets. @brettlee_58, @jontyrhodes8 and I enjoyed a few laughs and some mithai too. Have a safe Diwali filled with laughter, everyone. #HappyDiwali”

Diwali is all about happiness and having sweets. @brettlee_58, @jontyrhodes8 and I enjoyed a few laughs and some mithai too. Have a safe Diwali filled with laughter, everyone. आप सभी को दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/84VWVSE0Xc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 7, 2018

Tendulkar and Lee faced each other on several occasions and their face-offs left cricket fans asking for more. While Jonty Rhodes too had severable memorable performances against India.

His gravity defying catch to send Tendulkar back during an ODI in the 1990s is still fresh in the memory of Indian cricket fans.

The Indian batting great recently launched his academy, Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 17:21 IST