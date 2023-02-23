Watch: Shafali Verma gestures with her hands to give Beth Mooney fiery send-off in IND vs AUS T20 World Cup semi-final

Resuming their epic rivalry in white-ball cricket at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday, Meg Lanning's Australia got off to a rollicking start courtesy of the established opening duo of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney at Cape Town. Taking the Indian bowling attack to the cleaners in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Newlands, Healy and Mooney stitched a 43-run stand for the first wicket inside the opening powerplay.

While Australian openers made merry throughout the first 6 overs of the innings, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. also didn't help themselves with their sloppy fielding display in the penultimate clash of the T20 World Cup. Soon after Australian openers completed their 50-run partnership, India bagged the all-important wicket of Healy in the 8th over. Leading the batting charge of the Aussies, Mooney continued her onslaught as the in-form batter notched up a quick-fire half-century in the 12th over.

However, Mooney received her marching orders in the same over after Shafali Verma took a brilliant catch to complete the dismissal of the Australian batter. Shafali, who dropped an absolute sitter of Mooney in the 10th over, redeemed herself by taking a sharp catch of the on-song batter. Shafali came up with a noteworthy gesture as the Indian opener gave Mooney a fiery send-off during the high-scoring contest at Cape Town.

Talking about the match, Mooney smashed a quick-fire 54 off 37 balls before skipper Lanning joined forces with Ashleigh Gardner to help Australia post a challenging total. Lanning remained unbeaten on 49 off 34 balls while Gardner smashed 31 off 18 balls. Lanning, Mooney, and Gardner's quick-fire knocks powered Australia to 172-4 in the 20-over contest. Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for India as she picked up two wickets in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Pandey bagged two wickets and leaked 32 runs in 4 overs.

