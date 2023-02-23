'There are 2 titles I’d like Indian team to win': Sunil Gavaskar's special request for Rohit Sharma and Co. amid BGT

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to end India's trophy drought in ICC events this year. Rohit, who succeeded Virat Kohli as India's Test captain in 2022, has guided the Asian giants to back-to-back wins over Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran Indian opener slammed his first ton as India's Test captain in the series opener against Australia at Nagpur.

Rohit then played a crucial knock of 31 of 20 balls as India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the low-scoring contest at Delhi. Under Rohit's leadership, India have taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. Rohit and Co. have also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time in Test cricket.

ALSO READ: 'He looks overweight on TV': Kapil Dev's stern remark on Rohit Sharma's fitness; 'When you look at Virat...'

With India on the cusp of entering the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship, Gavaskar wants Rohit to lift the famous trophy at The Oval. Gavaskar also wishes to see India win the 2023 World Cup at home. Two-time champions India will host the 2023 edition of the One Day International (ODI) later this year.

“When you see a champion being felicitated, you also want to be one. And when your athletes are improving their personal bests, that is when you know everything is on the right track. There are two titles that I’d like the Indian men’s team to win — one is the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup is the other. There is, of course, the Asia Cup in between these two. If that comes back to India, nothing quite like it," Gavaskar told Sportstar.

Gavaskar also backed Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to register a famous win over Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals. India will miss the services of Pooja Vastrakar as the star player has been ruled out of the upcoming match at Cape Town. "Australia has been a stumbling block for quite a while. The women’s team will need that one big win like the men’s squad in 2018-19 in Australia. If the Indian women manage to get past the Aussies and go on to win the World Cup, it will be a big boost," Gavaskar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON