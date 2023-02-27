Home / Cricket / Watch: Shaheen destroys Haris' bat, sends stumps flying on next ball; wins battle vs Babar in incredible bowling display

Watch: Shaheen destroys Haris' bat, sends stumps flying on next ball; wins battle vs Babar in incredible bowling display

cricket
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 07:13 AM IST

Shaheen Afridi produced a thunderous performance against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, as he took a five-wicket haul in Lahore Qalandars' 39-run win.

Mohammad Haris; Shaheen Afridi(PSL)
Mohammad Haris; Shaheen Afridi(PSL)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi produced a thunderous outing in the opening overs of the match against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. Shaheen, the captain of Lahore Qalandars, broke Mohammad Haris' bat with his first ball of the innings, and then sent the stumps flying on the very next delivery to give the Qalandars a sensational start in the game. A few overs later, Shaheen also dismissed Zalmi captain Babar Azam, who also leads the Pakistan national team.

Shaheen made a comeback to cricketing action with the Pakistan Super League after spending over two months away from the game; his knee injury relapsed during the final of the T20 World Cup in November last year, forcing Shaheen to leave the match mid-way as Pakistan conceded a defeat to England. The left-arm pacer has enjoyed an impressive outing in his comeback in the PSL so far, taking 10 wickets in four matches so far.

Also read: 'Whether we have coffee together or not, it doesn't matter': Tamim reacts after BCB President reveals 'rift' with Shakib

Watch, as Shaheen's first delivery broke Haris' bat, second rattled the stumps and the bowler then went on to dismiss Babar:

Shaheen eventually went on to take a five-wicket haul in the match and thanks to his brilliant figures of 5/40 in four overs, Qalandars restricted Zalmi to 201/9 after posting a mammoth score of 240/3 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman (96) top-scored for the Qalandars in a fiery innings as he smashed three fours and ten sixes in route to the knock, while Abdullah Shafique (75) and Sam Billings (47*) also made important contributions with the bat.

For the Zalmi, Saim Ayub (51) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (55) added 91 runs for the third wicket after Haris (0) and Babar (7) were dismissed early; however, Kohler-Cadmore's departure triggered a series of wickets for the side.

In addition to Shaheen, Zaman Khan (2/28), Haris Rauf (1/38) and Rashid Khan (1/49) were also among the wickets for Qalandars.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shaheen afridi pakistan super league babar azam + 1 more
shaheen afridi pakistan super league babar azam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out