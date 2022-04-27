Watch: Uncapped Shashank Singh smokes Lockie Ferguson for hat-trick of sixes in SRH's last over, impresses India legend

In the battle of pacers, Gujarat Titans quick Lockie Ferguson found himself on the wrong end as Sunrisers Hyderabad's batter Shashank Singh smashed three sixes in his final over to power the Orange unit to a gigantic 195/6 after being invited to bat first. The right-handed batter, who was batting for the first time this season, returned unbeaten on 25 off 6 balls, which featured one four and three sixes. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

He combined with Marco Jansen to hit 25 runs in the final over bowled by Ferguson as the pacer returned wicketless and conceded 52 runs in his four overs.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was mighty impressed with Shashank's effort and praised the 30-year-old in a series of tweets. Here is what he said:

Apart from Shashank, the Titans bowlers also faced the wrath of opener Abhishek Sharma and in-form batter Aiden Markram. Both the individuals completed their respective half-centuries, thus setting the perfect platform for the tail-ender to explode straightaway without wasting much time.

Abhishek scored 65 off 42 balls before getting out to Alzarri Joseph. Markram smashed 56 off 40 balls before he was dismissed by Yash Dayal.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler from the Gujarat camp, picking 3/39 in his four overs.

