Watch: Shikhar Dhawan reposts deleted video with caption ‘Keep working hard’ after ODI squad snub vs Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan is not a part of the Team India squad which was announced for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January 2023. With him being already missing from the T20I and Test squads for last few years, some cricket experts have claimed that the latest non-selection in ODIs marks the end of the road for him in the 50-over format too. With age not by his side despite good number of runs in ODIs, some critics have already written him off for the upcoming World Cup in 2023 and claimed that his career for Team India is over.

However, Dhawan is toiling hard after being ignored for the series against Sri Lanka. The India opener has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen working out on his fitness and training in the nets while playing his trademark shots. He has captioned the video "Gal jeet haar di nahi hundi, Jigrey di hundi hai. Kam kari chalo baaki hamesha Rabb di rza ch raho(It’s not about winning or losing, but about courage. We should keep giving our best in work; rest is in God’s hands.)"

The 37-year-old's form took a dip in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Bangladesh where he scored just 18 runs in three matches at a paltry average of 6.00. In the three matches, he failed to reach double figures and could only manage scores of seven, eight, and three.

Interstingly, Dhawan finished this year as the second highest run-getter for Team India in ODIs. In 22 matches, the left-handed batter notched up 688 runs at an average of 34.40 with 97 runs being his higest score. However, his competitors for the opening slot in Team India, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan scored at a much better average. Gill scored 638 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 70.88 while Ishan hit 417 runs in eight matches at an average of 59.57.

Meanwhile, the first T20I match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, January 03.

