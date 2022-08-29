Watch: Shoaib Malik's hilarious video featuring injured Shaheen Afridi takes internet by storm; 'We're missing 1 person'

Pakistan’s second-string fast bowlers dominated India’s top order before Hardik Pandya entered the picture. Pandya on Sunday claimed 3-25 with his fiery short-pitched deliveries and then hit an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls, guiding India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai. The Indian hit three boundaries in the penultimate over against Haris Rauf before finishing off the game in style with a six over wide mid on.

Pandya was composed during the chase but India endured a nervy start, with young Naseem Shah removing KL Rahul for a golden duck. Virat Kohli tried to resurrect the innings but perished for 35 off 34 balls. His dismissal preceded the exit of Rohit Sharma, who looked rusty during his stay. Pandya, however, didn’t let the game slip away with a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35.

With seven required off the last six balls, Nawaz clean bowled Jadeja with the first ball before Pandya held his nerves to clear the fence, as India won their opener by five wickets. After the game, a clip shared by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik started doing rounds on social media, where he could be seen watching it live alongside injured Shaheen Afridi.

Malik captioned the video – “I think we are missing one person out there on the field right now.”

- I think we are missing one person out there on the field right now... #PakVsInd #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KPwJPj1ORW — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 28, 2022

Shaheen was ruled out of the six-team tournament with a knee injury that he picked up during the Test series in Sri Lanka. Notably, he had anchored Pakistan's upset win over India in last year's World T20, also played in the UAE. Mohammad Hasnain was named his replacement for the ongoing competition.

In the high-octane game against India, Naseem was the pick of the bowlers for Babar Azam and co. The young quick returned figures of 2-27 but a foot injury in the last few overs had him limping. Babar said Naseem suffered from cramps.

Pakistan are still favourites to advance as they will take on qualifiers Hong Kong in the last Group A game. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka form Group B. The top two teams from both groups advance to the Super 4 stage where they will play each other once before the top two advance to the final.

