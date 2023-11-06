Watch: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan jump on Rohit Sharma; India captain struggles to break free in medal ritual

India continued their incredible run at the 2023 World Cup by thrashing South Africa by a whopping 243 runs. The high-scoring South Africans, who are second on the points table and were seen as India's toughest challenge yet before Sunday's game, were dismissed for a paltry 83 runs in reply to India's 326/5 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India recorded their eighth consecutive win of the tournament and they are yet to lose a match. Rohit won the popular medal this time(BCCI)

The victory gave India a four-point lead at the top of the table. They are already through to the semi-finals and the dressing room at the moment seems to be teeming with positivity from whatever the players have said in public. A glimpse of that has been given after every game with the team posting a video of their internal medal ceremony for the best fielder. India's fielding coach T Dilip has been at the forefront of it and the ceremony has become quite a popular phenomenon over the course of the tournament.

After the South Africa game, Dilip can be seen announcing Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeeper KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and captain Rohit Sharma himself as the nominees for the award. After that, he leads the team back out to the field where the mobile camera buggy comes forward and announces the winner. It froze on Rohit, thus confirming him as the winner and leading to wild celebrations. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill jumped on the Indian captain and the latter was seen struggling to get out of their grip.

Rohit also gave a short speech after being given the medal. "This is something we started in this tournament and Dilip sir has mentioned many times that this medal is just not for mere catching and getting a couple of runouts. But it is more than that," he said.

India brush South Africa aside

Virat Kohli's record-equalling 49th ODI century led India to a score of 326/5. Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 and he anchored almost the entire innings, first negotiating a difficult phase after India lost their swashbuckling openers and then holding up one end as Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja made a late dash. Jadeja then came to the forefront with the ball, taking five wickets while Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami took two each. Mohammed Siraj picked one wicket and while Jasprit Bumrah didn't pick any, he gave away just 14 runs in five overs. It led to South Africa falling for a score of 83 in 27.1 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON