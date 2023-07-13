Watch: Shubman Gill breaks into sudden dance as Virat Kohli stands motionless during India vs West Indies 1st Test

Team India enjoyed a dominant outing on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday, bowling out the hosts on 150 before finishing the day unbeaten at 80. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with his 33rd five-wicket haul in the longest format, while Ravindra Jadeja also scalped three wickets, as Windies batters looked all at sea against the spin duo. Yashasvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, made his debut and looked solid in his maiden Test innings, remaining not out on 40 off 73 deliveries. Shubman Gill (R) shows his dance moves in the Caribbean(Twitter)

Yashasvi replaced Shubman Gill at the opening spot in the Indian batting order, with the latter being shifted to third position following Cheteshwar Pujara's snub. India captain Rohit Sharma had revealed that Shubman went to Rahul Dravid himself with the no.3 request, insisting that he had played a majority of his cricketing career in that role.

With his wish fulfilled and India enjoying a terrific outing in the field on Day 1, Shubman looked in jolly mood as the Windies innings was drawing to a close. As India required only one wicket to wrap up West Indies' batting order, Shubman, standing at forward short-leg position, broke into a dance with fellow batter Virat Kohli and keeper Ishan Kishan standing close.

Watch:

Widely regarded as one of the most talented batters in the present generation, Shubman, at 23, has already cemented his place in the Indian squads across all formats. But even as the right-handed batter has played in domestic cricket at no.3, he will be met with a new challenge when he pads up at the same spot in international cricket in the first Test.

Earlier, the Windies, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, had won the toss and opted to bat in Dominica. The side endured early dismissals with off-spinner Ashwin running riot in the middle, as the hosts were left reeling at 68/4 by lunch. Only Alick Athanaze (47) seemed to show some resistance against the Indian bowlers as he held one end, coming at no.5. The batter was removed by Ashwin as well, who registered figures of 5/60 in 24.3 overs.

Along with Yashasvi, Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 30, facing 65 deliveries, as India trail by 70 runs with all ten wickets in hand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON