Watch: Shubman Gill gives fitting reply to Siraj after being hit on the forearm on previous ball

India opener Shubman Gill faced an injury scare just hours after his partner Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 before the rescheduled fifth Test against England. Though Gill – playing for Leicestershire in the four-day warm-up game – didn't go off the field, the blow looked nasty as he immediately dropped his bat on the ground. Follow India vs Leicestershire Live Score

Gill was struck on the forearm off a thunderous delivery bowled by Mohammed Siraj. But Gill responded on the very next delivery with a perfectly-timed pull shot, which flew straight into the stands for a six.

It all happened during the fourth day of the ongoing game between Leicestershire and India. While Gill continued with his immaculate defence along with occasional boundaries, his opening partner Hasan Azad fell to Shardul Thakur. The left-handed England batter got a faint edge before the ball travelled to KS Bharat behind the sticks.

🙌 | 𝐒𝐢𝐱 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥.



After being struck on the forearm the ball before by a sharp Siraj delivery, @ShubmanGill responds by sending one into the stands.



🦊 LEI 26/0



🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2BLmijXRrm — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 26, 2022

Shubman Gill Hit on Hand During Warm Match against Mohammad Siraj Bowling ,hope injury is not Serious. Gill later Continued Playing.#INDvLEI #RohitSharma #ViratKohli#INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/iWUCbm8Rx2 — Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) June 26, 2022

The 22-year-old Gill is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit – provided the Indian skipper recovers in time for the fifth Test against England, beginning Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

"Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday," the BCCI tweeted. "He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team."

Talking about the ongoing warm-up match, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored brilliant half-centuries for India, taking the visiting team to a 366-run lead in the second innings.

Gill teamed up with Bharat at the start to put on 62 runs for the first wicket. Gill was dismissed for 38, while Hanuma Vihari (20) failed to play big innings, and Srikar Bharat added 43 runs.

Shreyas then scored 62 runs in 89 balls before Kohli notched up 67 runs, during which he hit five fours and two sixes. At stumps on the third day, India had reached 364 runs for the loss of seven wickets, with Ravindra Jadeja (56 not out) and Siraj (unbeaten 1) at the crease.

The upcoming fifth Test was originally due to have been played last September at Old Trafford in Manchester, but a Covid-19 outbreak in the India camp forced the Test to be postponed. India lead 2-1 after four matches and have a chance to win their first Test series in England since 2007.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON