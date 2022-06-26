India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: Visitors face setback as Rohit tests Covid positive; IND lead by 366 runs
- India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: India have declared on their overnight total of 364 for nine, setting a 367-run target for Leicestershire.
India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: India have declared on their overnight total of 364 for seven on Day 4 of the ongoing warm-up Test match vs Leicestershire, in Leicester on Sunday. Half-centuries by Ravindra Jadeja (56*), Shreyas Iyer (62) and Virat Kohli (67) helped India set a target of 367 runs. However, India received a major setback in the early morning hours of Sunday as captain Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19; the BCCI confirmed the development on their official Twitter account, stating that the skipper had tested positive for the virus in the Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 26, 2022 03:51 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: SIX!
A short delivery by Siraj and Gill slams it over square leg for a six! Leicestershire are 22/0 in 7.4 overs.
-
Jun 26, 2022 03:41 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Strong start by Leicestershire
Gill and Azad have put in a stable start and Leicestershire are 15/0 in seven overs.
-
Jun 26, 2022 03:23 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: FOUR! Leicestershire 5/0
An outside off stump delivery by Siraj and Azad cuts it for a four on the off side. After 3.3 overs, Leicestershire are 5/0.
-
Jun 26, 2022 03:02 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: The action resumes! India have declared on their overnight total!
Azad and Gill to open for Leicestershire as India decalre on their overnight total of 364 for nine. The visitors lead by 366 runs.
-
Jun 26, 2022 02:51 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Dominating Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli was in dominating form on Day 3, registering 67 runs off 98 balls, including five fours and two maximums. He was eventually dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.
-
Jun 26, 2022 02:28 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: India could be without any first-choice openers for the final Test vs England
Rohit, who tested positive for Covid-19, will need to recover in time for the final Test, scheduled to begin from July 1. If he fails to recover, India will be without both first-choice openers Rahul and Rohit. Rahul has already been ruled out of the series due to an injury. Other than Rohit, Shubman Gill is the only designated opener in the squad.
-
Jun 26, 2022 02:25 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj to resume batting
Jadeja (56*) and Siraj (1*) will resume batting for the visitors in Leicester on Day 4. India lead by 366 runs and Jadeja will be aiming to add more runs to his half-century.
-
Jun 26, 2022 02:20 PM IST
India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Day 4: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Leicestershire, Day 4 of the warm-up match. Team India received a blow in the early morning hours of Sunday as skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19.
Watch: Bairstow wins hearts with brilliant gesture for debutant Jamie Overton
- England star Jonny Bairstow had a heartwarming gesture for Jamie Overton, who was dismissed on 97 in the first innings of the third and final Test against New Zealand.
England's Ben Foakes ruled out of 3rd Test vs New Zealand with Covid-19
- Foakes did not take the field in the afternoon on the third day's play after complaining of back pain and later returned a positive test after a check-up at the team hotel in Leeds.
Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to win maiden Ranji Trophy title
- Madhya Pradesh cruised to their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Sunday, beating heavyweights Mumbai by 6 wickets.
‘Ramiz Raja is going to destroy Pakistan cricket with such decisions'
- The former Pakistan bowler tore into PCB chairman Ramiz Raja following his press conference on Friday.
India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: India declare, set 367-run target
- India vs Leicestershire Live Score Day 4: India have declared on their overnight total of 364 for nine, setting a 367-run target for Leicestershire.
Butt breaks silence on controversial bus 'fight'; 'Afridi was my senior...'
- Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar had earlier shared details about the exchange which took place in 2007-08. Afridi eventually was told to return home from the camp in Abbottabad.
India vs Ireland 1st T20I, Dublin weather forecast: Will rain spoil the opener?
- The Hardik Pandya-led Indian team will return to T20I action on Sunday in the first match of the series against Ireland in Dublin.
'A message that we care about Ranji Trophy': Manjrekar on youngster's future
- Sanjay Manjrekar backed a batter from Mumbai for the Indian Test team's selection in the future and also explained why the Ranji Trophy deserves more attention.
'Is it warm-up or gully cricket?': Twitter amazed at India's bizarre tactics
- Twitter reacted to India's bizarre tactics during the warm-up game against Leicestershire, that included sending the already dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer to bat again.
'Fans tell me they have stopped watching cricket since I was dropped'
- The Pakistan star has claimed many fans told him they likes the “previous team better,” adding that they have stopped watching matches since he was dropped.
'What do you do that I don't do?': Nathan Lyon reveals SL legend's blunt reply
- It was in 2011 that a young Nathan Lyon made his debut and removed batting icon Kumar Sangakkara with his first ball in Test cricket.
'I don't see that happening…': Ex-IND batter's bold take on Hardik's future
- Pandya has so far played 11 Tests, 63 One-day internationals and 54 T20 matches in India colours.
‘Can’t keep him waiting for long, hope he's in plane to Australia for T20 WC'
- Umran earned his maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa but did not get a game as India went in with an unchanged XI for all the five matches. The right-arm tearaway quick from Jammu is currently with the Indian squad in Ireland where the Hardik Pandya-led side is slated to play two T20Is.
'India will have to go with him. But I'm not necessarily happy about it'
- The former India opener pointed out a major concern for the side as it gears up for the fifth and final Test of the series against England.
Watch: Pant's gesture after players asked to ‘not sign autographs, take selfies’
- Rishabh Pant notched up a half-century while batting for the hosts in the ongoing warm-up game. He was eventually sent back by Ravindra Jadeja for 76.