Watch: Shubman Gill hails Ishan Kishan in 'Vikram Vedha' style, Hrithik Roshan reacts

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 04:30 PM IST

Shubman Gill congratulated Ishan Kishan for his knock in the second ODI vs South Africa in Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha style.

Shubman Gill congratulates Ishan Kishan.(Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having helped India stage a comeback in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, Ishan Kishan was on the receiving end of something special from none other than Shubman Gill. Taking to social media, Gill posted a video of him hailing Kishan in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha style. Posting the video on Instagram, the Indian opener captioned it as, "Well played my Shatak #vikramvedha".

Here is the video:

The video was well received by fans and celebrities on Instagram, and even Hrithik reacted to the video. The Bollywood star wrote, "Hahaha".

Also Read | Who will replace Bumrah in India's squad? Dale Steyn gives an unexpected answer

Meanwhile, even Kishan wrote, "Haha!"

All-rounder Krunal Pandya commented with emojis and it also received a reaction from Avesh Khan.

One fan wrote, "Need someone to look at me the way shardul thakur is simping over shubman!!!"

"Best jodi on and off the field. Everyone enjoying how you both guys love each other", another user reacted.

Another fan wrote, "Those shots were too good & those pleasing shots were a treat to watch. You had an amazing start yesterday. You just needs to convert these great starts into big. Comeback stronger in next match".

"Sir cricket aap bahut acha khelte hai 3 rd odi me aap century mariye plz (Sir, you play excellent cricket and please score a century in the third ODI", another stated.

Kishan hammered 93 runs off 84 balls as India successfully chased down a target of 279 runs in the second ODI in Ranchi. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer clobbered an unbeaten century, slamming 113 runs off 111 balls. The visitors reached 282 for three in 45.5 overs, winning by seven wickets.

Initially, South Africa posted 278 for seven in 50 overs with Aiden Markram smacking 79 runs off 89 balls. Reeza Hendricks also registered 74 runs off 76 deliveries. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj took a three-wicket haul for India.

Get Latest Cricket News
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

india vs south africa india cricket team south africa national cricket team shubman gill ishan kishan hrithik roshan
