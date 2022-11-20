Watch: Shubman Gill lifts lid on Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela episode: 'There is nothing from his side'

The Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela episode was quite a social-media saga a few months back, with both attacking the other with cryptic posts. It had started with the Bollywood actress revealing in an interview about "Mr RP" and what it led to was a series of Instagram posts and stories with cryptic messages for the other. And now, Pant's teammate, Shubman Gill has opened the lid on the episode and revealed how his other team members have reacted to it.

Earlier in August, Urvashi, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, had said that a certain "Mr RP" had waited long ij vain to meet the actress during an event in New Delhi, eventually leaving "16-17 missed calls." Pant had reacted to the viral interview with a post which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai." Although he had deleted it later.

The actress reacted to Pant's post with an Instagran story that read, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya#Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1." And she as well deleted it later. Pant had once again reacted with cryptic “Don’t stress over what you cannot control" post.

Three months hence, Pant's teammate Gill, cleared the the air on the Pant-Urvashi saga, during his conversation with Sonam Bajwa on the chat show 'Dil Diyan Gallan'. Gill was asked how the team members have reacted to the saga and the India batter responded saying, "There is nothing from Rishab Pant's side. He doesn't get distracted by her activities. Actually, Urvashi wants someone to tease her."

Both Gill and Pant are presently part of the ongoing New Zealand tour. The contest started with the three-match T20I series on Friday although the opener was washed out due to rain in Wellington. The second match will be played at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

