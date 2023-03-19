Watch: Shubman Gill screams in anger after 'not learning from his mistake', gets no sympathy from commentators

Mitchell Starc once again rocked the Indian top-order after Australia won the toss and invited hosts to bat first in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam. The left-arm pacer made inroads from the first over as he packed Shubman Gill for 0. He continued his menace as he went to remove Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive balls to push the ball right in Australia's court. (Follow: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score)

Shubman Gill screams in anger following his dismissal in the second IND vs AUS ODI(Screengrab)

Rohit was caught at slips by Steve Smith for 13(15), while Suryakumar once again failed to open his account after being trapped LBW for a first-ball duck.

While Rohit and Suryakumar didn't show much off a reaction to their dismissal, Gill was evidently upset with himself for getting out in a similar fashion like the first ODI. Gill was then removed by Starc with Labuschagne completing a sharp diving catch at point.

Following the catch, Gill burst out in a loud shout and on-air commentators too were very critical of the youngster making the mistake twice in a row.

"Not learning from his mistake, poking at a widish delivery. Very similar to his dismissal in the first ODI. Doesn't time it, can't keep it down and the fielder pouches it," noted ex-India spinner Murali Kartik.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Starc continued to make his impact felt as he trapped KL Rahul LBW for 9(12) to pick his fourth wicket of the match.

Sean Abott then got ride of Hardik Pandya in the 10th over after Steve Smith grabbed a stunning catch at slips with a Superman effort.

India have lost half their side with just 51 on the board in the first 10 overs. Virat Kohli is batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja, with Axar Patel still to come before the baton is passed to the tailenders.

