‘I thought we could do something…’: Rohit Sharma reveals Team India's big World Cup plans at toss in Visakhapatnam

After kicking-off the three-match ODI series on a positive note, Team India made a few changes in their playing XI heading into the second encounter, which is being played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who had skipped the first ODI due to family commitments, returns at the helm, replacing Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. (Follow: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Live Score) India's captain Rohit Sharma practices before the start of 2nd ODI between India and Australia(AFP)

Shardul Thakur, who bowled two decent overs in the previous encounter and didn't get a chance to bat, also made way for in-form all-rounder Axar Patel as India opted to field three spinners.

Speaking on the team composition during the toss, which Australia won and invited India to bat, Rohit stated the changes have been made keeping the larger goal, which is the upcoming World Cup, in mind. India will host the ICC World Cup in October-November this year.

"If we win the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first. I think it will still turn in the second innings. And three spinners is something we might go with in the World Cup, so we want to try," said Rohit at toss.

Rohit was also asked about the team's mindset, which appears to be calm and composed from outside. “Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played," answered the India skipper.

Meanwhile, India won the previous encounter by five wickets and will hope for a repeat as the action shifts from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam.

KL Rahul, who recently lost his vice-captaincy and his spot in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scored a match-winning 75 in the previous encounter.

Despite the victory the focus will be on India's top-order, which completely misfired previously. Rohit's addition at the top brings a much-needed relief but it is the others, who also have to rise to the occasion.

Going by things as it stands at the moment, India have already lost Shubman Gill. The young opener fell for 0 after being caught at point by Marnus Labuschagne in Mitchell Starc's first over.

