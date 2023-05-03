Watch: Stoinis left dumbstruck, refuses to move after Jadeja castles him with unbelievable turn during LSG vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants' star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was left stunned during the seventh over of the match against Chennai Super Kings, as spinner Ravindra Jadeja outfoxed him with a sharp turner. Stoinis, who arrived at the crease an over before, attempted an aggressive shot with LSG in a spot of bother; the side had only 34 runs until then, having already lost three wickets including that of stand-in captain Krunal Pandya, who was dismissed on the first delivery he faced.

Marcus Stoinis is dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadeja, coming from around the wicket, had pitched the delivery marginally outside the leg-stump but found an incredible turn away from the right-handed Stoinis. The Aussie all-rounder, who had already committed to the shot towards leg-side, failed to adjust in time as the ball turned sharply towards the off-stump, eventually hitting the bails.

Stoinis was left shell-shocked at the dismissal and stood in complete disbelief at first; only when he saw the other Chennai Super Kings players including their captain MS Dhoni celebrate, he started to walk back towards the pavilion.

Watch the incredible delivery from Jadeja:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Maheesh Theekshana inflicted twin blows on LSG at the Ekana Stadium when Manan Vohra and Krunal off successive balls; Moeen Ali earned the opening breakthrough in the fourth over when he dismissed the dangerous Kyle Mayers on 14.

The match also saw a return of Deepak Chahar for the Super Kings; the Indian pacer was forced to sit on the sidelines after the hamstring injury returned to frustrate Chahar last month. He bowled three overs in his first spell – all in the Powerplay – conceding 21 runs without a wicket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK captain MS Dhoni had won the toss and opted to bowl under overcast conditions in Lucknow. LSG missed their first-team captain KL Rahul, who suffered a hamstring injury during the side's previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and is likely ruled out of the remainder of the season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON