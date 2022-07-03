Watch: Stump mic catches Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow using Tim Southee’s name during India vs England 5th Test

Most veteran England cricketers and experts refused to pick India as favourites for the rescheduled fifth Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground despite the visitors having a 2-1 lead against England in the 2021/22 Pataudi Trophy series. England's recent win against ICC World Test champions New Zealand, in a dominant fashion, under their new head coach Brendon McCullum and the talks around the ‘Bazball’ concept saw former England cricketers put their team ahead in the all-important tie. But the hosts struggled both with the ball and with the bat as India remained in complete control of the Test match in Birmingham. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 3)

England batter Jonny Bairstow had played a pivotal role in England's win against New Zealand as he smashed 377 runs in four innings, laced with two centuries and an unbeaten 71.

Bairstow was hence backed to emulate the same against India as well, but the batter showed huge signs of struggle against Mohammed Shami, who was simply sensational on Saturday.

And watching Bairstow struggling to middle the ball against the India pacer, former skipper Virat Kohli ruthlessly sledged him using Tim Southee's name. The incident happened at the end of the 14th over as stump mic picked up Kohli's words at change of ends. He said, "Little bit faster than Southee, eh?"

Despite Shami's sensational spell, he managed to return with a solitary wicket, of that of nightwatchman Jack Leach.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah rattled the top order line-up, picking all the three wickets while Mohammed Siraj picked another as England went five down for 84 at Stumps on Day 2.

England trail by 332 runs in the first innings.

