Watch: Suryakumar Yadav awestruck upon watching his own replay on the big screen, expressions are magical

It's a bird, it's a plane, no it's Suryakumar Yadav taking absolute stunners! In a match where opener Shubman Gill slammed a sizzling century, India’s Suryakumar hogged the limelight with his fielding masterclass as the ace cricketer plucked three catches against New Zealand on Wednesday. Riding on Gill's maiden T20I century, India posted a massive total in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Suryakumar, who chipped in with a quick-fire 24 off 13 balls, completed the dismissals of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner during the New Zealand's innings. Impressed with his brilliant work on the field, Suryakumar was also awestruck upon watching his own replay on the big screen during the one-sided contest. Suryakumar's priceless reaction was a sight to behold for Team India fans.

Giving captain Pandya his first wicket, Suryakumar took a brilliant catch in the 1st over of the New Zealand innings. The middle-order batter then plucked a stunning catch of Phillips in the 3rd over as New Zealand were reduced to 7-4 while chasing the mammoth target of 234 runs at Ahmedabad. Suryakumar earned plaudits again after he plucked a fine catch of Santner, who perished before the end of the 9th over.

Leading the bowling attack of the hosts, captain Pandya bagged four wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi shared 6 wickers as New Zealand folded for a paltry total of 66 in 12.1 overs. Emerging as the pick of the bowlers, Pandya leaked only 16 runs and picked up 4 wickets in 4 overs. Indian opener Gill was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. The star batter smashed 126 off 63 balls in Team India's series win over New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium.

