Shubman Gill and India shattered 10 T20I records in the 3rd match vs New Zealand

Seeing Shubman Gill at the nets for the first time, then-India captain Virat Kohli had said he was nowhere as talented as Gill was at that age. Gill was 19 at that time. For Kohli to say that was a huge deal as he himself was pitted as a future star at a very early stage. He, in fact, made his ODI debut at the age of 19. But you could see what Kohli meant. Four years later, Gill has emerged as an all-format, reliable batter at the top of the order for India. He has registered an ODI double century. Has hundreds in all three formats of the game, has one of the rarest of rare average and strike rate combinations in the history of ODI cricket - All at the age of 23.

In the deciding third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Gill broke records for fun by registering his maiden T20I century. He ended up with an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls to help India post a mammoth 234 for 4, which proved to be way too much for the visitors who folded for 66 in just 12.1 overs as India registered another series win at home.

Here are a list of records Shubman Gill broke with his scintillating century in the third T20I vs New Zealand

- At 23 years and 146 days, Gill became the youngest Indian to score a T20I century beating Suresh Raina, who had done it in 23 years and 156 days. The world record stands with Pakistan's Ahmed Shahzad who had slammed his first T20I century when he was 22 years and 127 days old.

Shubman Gill is the youngest Indian to score a T20I century

- Gill's 126* is the highest score by an Indian in T20Is. The previous best was Virat Kohli's 122 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup last year.

Highest scores by an Indian in T20Is

- Gill's 126* is also the highest score by any batter against New Zealand in T20Is, bettering South Africa opener Richard Levi's 117 in 2012.

- Gill became the youngest Indian to complete centuries in all formats. He is the fifth Indian to do that after Raina, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

The list of records India broke with their massive victory

- India beat New Zealand by a massive 168 runs to win the series. This is India's biggest victory margin ever in T20Is and also the biggest victory margin in T20Is involving two full-member teams. The previous record was jointly held by India and Pakistan.

Biggest victory margins in T20Is

- India bowled out New Zealand for 66. This is the lowest total India have ever bowled out an opposition for in the shortest format.

- India's 234/4 was their highest total against New Zealand in T20Is.

- India have extended their undefeated run in home T20I series to 13. They have won 11 of those.

- India’s fast bowlers picked up all 10 wickets against New Zealand, this was only the 2nd occasion, where India’s fast bowlers have taken all the 10 wickets. It is the first time that India’s fast bowlers have taken all 10 wickets in India.

- This was also the first time New Zealand lost all 10 wickets against pace in a T20I match.

