Watch: Suryakumar Yadav engages with fans, wins hearts with priceless gesture after India vs West Indies T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering half-century powered India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20 International of the five-match series in St Kitts on Tuesday. The right-handed batter, known for his 360-degree batting approach, hit a fluent 76 off just 44 deliveries as the visiting team chased down the victory target with one over to spare. Watch: Hardik Pandya’s out of the world reaction as reporter reminds him of ‘I want to be like Jacques Kallis’ comment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With consistent performances irrespective of conditions, the Indian has strengthened his place in the 20-over format as the Rohit Sharma-led unit gears up for this year's World T20 in Australia.

While skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to retire in the second over due to a back spasm, Yadav continued his attacking approach and dominated an 86-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who hit 24. The partnership effectively ended the contest at Warner Park, which was followed by Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 33.

India restored their lead, thanks to Yadav thwarting the opposition bowlers and giving a glimpse of the side's new attacking approach in the format. After the win, the batter even engaged with the fans and signed autographs.

"Match-winning knock. Heartwarming gesture. @surya_14kumar appreciates the support of the fans after #TeamIndia's win in the third T20I!" wrote the BCCI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the post-match presentation, Yadav talked about his batting approach after Rohit's early exit. "When Rohit went inside it was important for someone to bat through to the 17th over but I was still able to be myself and express myself," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I really loved it because I have done it in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well. I just backed myself and enjoyed it."

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also heaped praise on Yadav after the game. "Surya is someone who is an exceptional player. When he starts playing...some shots which he plays, you just go in awe. Today he played an amazing knock and it was not at all easy," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was India's pick with a spell of 2/35 in four overs. West Indies posted a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a superb half-century from Kyle Mayers, who scored 73 off 50 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON