Watch: Hardik Pandya’s out of the world reaction as reporter reminds him of ‘I want to be like Jacques Kallis’ comment

Hardik Pandya, the bowler, has had his fair share of injuries in the past couple of years. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder didn't bowl regularly due to fitness issues, which even cost him his place in the Indian set-up. But the Indian made a stellar comeback through the Indian Premier League (IPL), guiding an unfancied debut team – Gujarat Titans – to glory. His decision-making and field-setting in the T20 league also led to his appointment as India's skipper for the two-match series in Ireland.

At present, Hardik, who loves his tattoos and swanky lifestyle, enjoys the role of an additional bowling pick, having notched up brilliant performances in England as well. The 28-year-old registered career-best figures, 4/33 and 4/24, in the T20 and ODI series. His ability to bowl regularly may give him a lot of satisfaction at the highest level, but it remains to be seen whether Hardik emulates the accomplishments of his 'hero' Jacques Kallis.

Hardik earlier had said that he wanted to do everything for India, just like Kallis did for South Africa. Brimming with confidence, Hardik now wants to become Hardik Pandya of India, which led to veteran journalist Vimal Kumar asking him – 'Kya ab aap India ka Hardik Pandya ban gaye hain?' (Have you become Hardik Pandya of India?)

"Aap bate sakte hai sir, mujhe toh nahi pata. Mera to naam hi Hardik Pandya hai… toh banne ki zarurat nahi hai Hardik. (You can tell that, sir. I don't know. My name already Hardik so I don't need to become one)," replied Hardik in a video shared on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

"I try to give my best. If someone isn't able to do what I am doing right now, I might have become India's all-rounder," he added.

"Big things start with the dream only. This was the dream. Yes, it's fulfilling. I want to be like Jacques Kallis. What he has done for Proteas in batting and bowling. I want to do the same thing for India," Hardik had said during his formative years in world cricket.

Hardik, whose ability with the bat was never in doubt, is playing an instrumental role in West Indies. He notched up 31 to resurrect India's innings in the second Twenty20 but perished for just 4 in the third game.

Hardik's exit led to the arrival of Deepak Hooda, who combined with Rishabh Pant to take India past the finish line on Tuesday. Hooda was 10 not out while Pant scored an unbeaten 33.

Hardik, who has reinvigorated the all-rounder in him, even mentioned the freedom that skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have given him. “Ro gives you a lot of flexibility and freedom which is his strength throughout his captaincy stint whenever I have played with him," he said after India's win on Tuesday.

"A lot of credit goes to him and Rahul Dravid for the way they have got the team together and making sure a lot of positive mindset comes in and players are feeling secure."

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's 44-ball 76 put India in firm control of the 20-over game in Saint Kitts. The right-handed batter hit four sixes and eight boundaries, as India's winning target was down to 30 runs from 33 balls with eight wickets in hand.

India strolled in with 165-3 and six balls to spare, which was in response to West Indies putting up 164-5. India lead the series 2-1, with two games still to go.

