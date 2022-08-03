Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shows incredible athleticism, pulls off outrageous ramp shot during IND vs WI T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the second over of the chase with a back spasm but Suryakumar Yadav's fifty took India past West Indies by 7 wickets in the third Twenty20 of the five-match series at Warner Park, St Kitts on Tuesday. While Rohit made an early exit, Yadav hit a blazing 76 off 44 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes, helping the touring side restore its lead.

Yadav, who made his intentions clear from ball one, dominated the run chase with his 360-degree stroke-play. He put on an 86-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer as the pair took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark.

Yadav reached his fifty off just 26 balls in the ninth over with a six over deep square leg against Akeal Hosein. But there was more to come. In the next over, the Indian was tested by an Alzarri Joseph bouncer but he nonchalantly ramped it over the wicketkeeper for a four. "Sheer brilliance from Suryakumar Yadav... showing his flexibility, hand-eye coordination and skill," said the commentator.

Yadav perished in the 15th over but India was staring at a comfortable win, with the target being 30 runs from 33 balls with eight wickets in hand. Rishabh Pant finished off proceedings with an unbeaten 33 from 26 balls as India strolled in with 165-3 and six balls to spare.

"When Rohit went inside it was important for someone to bat through to the 17th over but I was still able to be myself and express myself," said Yadav, who claimed the Player of the Match award.

"I really loved it because I have done it in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well. I just backed myself and enjoyed it."

Earlier, India bowlers Hardik Pandya, 1-19, and Ravichandran Ashwin, 0-26, also slowed down the home side, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the key wicket of Kyle Mayers with a slower ball. Mayers scored 73 from 50 balls, taking his team to a competitive 164-5 in the 20-over contest.

Skipper Rohit also provided an update on his injury, saying it was not as serious as it first looked and he expects to be fit for the remaining two games. "It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay."

